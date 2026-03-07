The Beauty season 2 renewal: When could we learn?

It may go without saying, but following the end of the season 1 finale this week we want news on The Beauty season 2 as soon as possible. How can we not? We had an absolutely insane cliffhanger but at the same time, no exact word on whether or not more is coming.

To make things even more frustrating at this point, we also have to face a strange reality here where it is possible that we do not learn anything more about the show’s future in the relatively near future.

With a lot of network TV shows, we do consider ourselves rather lucky to learn about renewals or cancellations within a compressed or specific period of time. However, The Beauty is not only an FX / Hulu show, but also one executive-produced by one Ryan Murphy. A lot of his series tend to operate on their own timetable independent from just about anything else.

The best-case scenario here is that we learn about a renewal within a few weeks, which would give the cast and creative team a good bit of reassurance. However, the worst-case scenario is that this turns out like Grotesquerie, a show that ended with a lot of questions and does not seem to be coming back. We waited for a long time to get news on it one way or another.

If you did really enjoy the show…

The best advice we can really offer here is to recommend it to as many of your friends as possible! After all, it aired at a time when there was heavy competition from sports and other scripted programming. That means that it could have easily been lost in the shuffle for a number of people.

Do you want to learn more on The Beauty season 2 at some point in the reasonably near future?

What sort of story are you hoping for after that finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

