Fire Country season 4 episode 12: Could Shawn Hatosy, Richards stay?

After the events of Fire Country season 4 episode 12 over on CBS, is there actually a chance that we could see more of Shawn Hatosy as Brett Richards long-term? At first, we recognize that this may not be something that anyone out there would expect. Yet, it does seem like the character is interested in being in Edgewater long-term — including some that are not even tied to firefighting.

Now, within all of this comes an interesting dilemma — Brett is clearly a fascinating enough character to have a larger role on the series. However, at the same time, you have to wonder if the writing will lead into that direction. Also, if Hatosy himself would be available to have a full-time role in a season 5 or beyond.

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After all, remember that the Animal Kingdom alum is coming off an Emmy win for The Pitt as Jack Abbot, and it does still feel like he could be a part of future seasons. Being full-time on Fire Country could in some ways limit that, and that is to go along with whatever other commitments he may have. We could see Richards being around here or there long-term, mostly because he is a complicated enough character where new wrinkles could be introduced every single time we meet him.

As for whether or not Bode could have many big opinions on all of this, we do think that for at least the immediate future, he has some other priorities. Take, for example, a little bit of what we saw with him, Chloe, and Tyler close to the end of the episode. That is without even mentioning some of his own high-level career ambitions, which have become a little more of a focus this season.

Related – Learn more entering the next Fire Country episode

Would you like more of Shawn Hatosy on Fire Country long-term?

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