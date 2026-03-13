Fire Country season 4 episode 13 return date: The crossover

As we get prepared to see Fire Country season 4 episode 13 over on CBS, there are a couple of things that are worth noting at this point.

First and foremost, though, we have to share some of the bad news — much like we are seeing with Sheriff Country, there is not going to be a new installment of the Max Thieriot drama airing next week … and the same goes for the week after. After the reason why, it is altogether tied to the NCAA Tournament. The plan is to bring the two series back on April 3 and when that happens, it will be with an epic two-part crossover event! Let’s just say that from start to finish, there could be a lot of action and drama ahead.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

“The Bravest” – With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives, in part two of the two-hour SHERIFF COUNTRY and FIRE COUNTRY cross over event. FIRE COUNTRY airs Friday, April 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streams on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. SHERIFF COUNTRY stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria and W. Earl Brown guest star.

Just from reading this, it feels like it is going to actually be imperative to watch the first hour of the crossover at 8:00 if you are going to enjoy this fully. This is not just some-scale event, as there is a plan here to pack a lot of awesome content in from start to finish. Moving beyond this week, we imagine the two shows will air stories that are a bit more isolated.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 4 episode 13?

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