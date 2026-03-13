Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, March 13, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? We have been lucky to get some new installments over the course of the past few weeks. Is the run about to continue?

Well, this is where we can go ahead and share what is the good and bad news on the subject. First and foremost, there is going to be a new hour of TV starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time! However, after this there will be a little bit of break, so go ahead and be prepared for that.

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To get a few more details on what is to come in terms of the next story itself, be sure to check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

“St. Patrick’s Day” – Danny, Sarah and Lena race to stop a looming threat on St. Patrick’s Day. Meanwhile, homesickness sparks a family gathering, and Lena’s personal life takes a hopeful turn, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, it is our feeling that this episode will have a little bit of holiday festivities at the center of it, but also a lot of fun character moments as well. We are also curious about the homesickness part of this story, and also whether or not this is tied to Danny. For most of his life New York had been an enormous part of his identity and while he is growing more accustomed to being in Boston, is that a transformation you can really make overnight? Hardly.

Related – Get even more discussion here on the long-term future of Boston Blue

What do you most want to see on Boston Blue season 1 episode 12 when the series arrives tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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