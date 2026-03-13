Silo season 3 premiere date: When in the summer?

If you missed the news from earlier this week, we do now have a more approximate sense as to when Silo season 3 is going to arrive — and of course, we are pretty darn excited about it! The plan is for Rebecca Ferguson and the rest of the cast to return this summer, which has been long-anticipated — in part due to the fact that this season wrapped filming this past May. Also, so much time has passed that season 4 is also done production!

(Yes, we know that there was a lot of post-production required for season 3 that takes some time, but still.)

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So now that we do recognize that we’re heading back to the Silo this summer, the next question obviously is when — what is the most realistic window to look at? For now, it is easy to shift most of your attention towards July, mostly because it would be wedged between two other high-profile Apple TV shows in Sugar (June) and Ted Lasso, which according to one of its own cast members, is likely coming in August. That gives the Hugh Howey adaptation its own time to shine … but we would certainly welcome the show before then.

Now as for what a lot of the story will be coming up, there’s a chance that you may know a few details if you have been paying close attention. At least a part of the story coming up is going to shift over to the past, where we are going to better understand the origin story for how and why these structures were built. Then, in the present, there is clearly a pretty dramatic cliffhanger for Juliette we need more answers to in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo now, including other insight on what lies ahead

When in the summer do you think we are going to be seeing Silo season 3 arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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