The Boys season 5: Erin Moriarty on ’emotional’ ending

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, The Boys season 5 is premiering next month and there are plenty of difficult moments to come. This is the final season and through that, the stakes are going to be higher than they have ever been! People will die, relationships could be strained, and we do have to prepare for the absolute worst.

Leading up to it, though, we are of course eager to see whatever sort of teases the cast bring to the table, and this may be where some irony starts to set in. After all, we recognize that this is a show known for its satire, humor, and shock value — yet, you may get a little teary-eyed from what is ahead this time.

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Speaking to Collider, here is some of what Erin Moriarty (who plays Annie) suggested about the journey that is ahead here:

I think it’s going to be emotional because the thing about the show that I really enjoy watching as an audience member — because so many of the scenes that I’m not in, I just watch as if I wasn’t in the show — is watching Antony [Starr] and Homelander. The way he plays that character is brilliant. I think what it’s going to show is that even the most evil characters on our show, who have been there from the beginning and are there throughout the season, because of the nuanced portrayals of these characters, what I realized is that there’s a little bit more emotionally invested in them than I had anticipated.

Kripke has warned that no one is safe this season, right? That’s not a secret. And I think as a result, it’s going to be far more emotional than anyone anticipates. There’s going to be a lot of shock, there’s going to be a lot of laughter, there’s humor. There’s everything that you would imagine, but the emotional gravity of it kind of caught me by surprise. It’s a show that makes you laugh and makes you gasp, but has it made people sob as much as it will in the final season? In my opinion, it’s going to be really emotional.

Ultimately, this show has taken out characters we care for in the past — because of that, it is almost certain to happen again. We’d love for Homelander to be stopped, but who is to even say that this is possible? After all, we know that entering the final season he may be chasing a sort of immortality.

Related – Learn even more on The Boys season 5, including the recent trailer

What are you the most ready to see at this point entering The Boys season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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