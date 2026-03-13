Outlander season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Hunt for a traitor

Outlander season 8 episode 3 is slated to be coming onto Starz in one week’s time — so do you want to learn more insight now on what is ahead?

So far, this has clearly been a story about trying to find stability in difficult times, and we’ve seen that play out in a number of ways — whether it be the mystery around Faith or Frank’s writings, which Claire seems to be learning more about on a weekly basis. Moving forward, it also seems as though there is another question that Jamie has to be asking himself constantly: Who can they really trust? Luckily, he’s good at figuring things out, and that will be at least a reasonable focus on what is ahead.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, take a look at the Outlander season 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

A new neighbor relies on the Frasers for help, and Jamie exposes a false ally. William looks into the mysterious circumstances of his cousin’s death.

Even though we are officially in the home stretch of the season at this point, we do remain happy that the show is continuing the same sort of expansive approach that they’ve had for a while now. We are getting a chance to see a number of different perspectives and of course, it goes without saying that we appreciate that. William is a character who deserves closure, especially since he does dive so deep into Jamie’s past. There is still a full tapestry here!

Just remember as we do inch closer to the ending: Nobody has a clear sense of how things are going to conclude. Since they filmed multiple endings, not even the cast knows at this point!

Related – What does Diana Gabaldon have to say about the eventual ending to Outlander?

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 8 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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