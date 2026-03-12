Dutton Ranch premiere date: A hopeful sign from Paramount+?

We’ve known for a while that Dutton Ranch at Paramount+ was going to be coming “soon” — but is the veil about to be officially lifted?

Well, let’s just say that from where we sit at present, there are starting to be more hopeful signs that an announcement is going to be coming sooner rather than later. If you head over to the official Instagram for the series, you can see a number of new teases, all with another reminder that the show is on the way. None of this feels coincidental, as does the fact that they continue to emphasize the word “soon.” If this does not make you hopeful we will be getting more here before too long, what will?

Now, of course we do have to pose the question as to when “soon” will actually be, but it does feel like within the next few months, we could see the series officially arrive. It would almost make sense to launch it shortly after the finale of Marshals, mostly so that fans of Yellowstone can jump quickly from one show over to the next.

As for what the story here is going to be, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will certainly be front and center as we see Beth and Rip move on from the Yellowstone over to their own property, one that they will try to make successful in whatever way that they can. Even though they have a great deal of name recognition, this is not the behemoth ranch they were once a part of. In that way, it feels like we are looking at something that is going to be more of an underdog story — not that Rip and Beth are the type to ever consider themselves that.

