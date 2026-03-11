The Boys prequel Vought Rising wraps filming; premiere date hopes

As almost all of you most likely know at this point, The Boys has a prequel series coming up in Vought Rising — so when are we going to have a chance to see it? Well, it will likely be a while, but that does not stop us from having more to share today!

In a new post on Instagram, Jensen Ackles himself confirmed that production on the latest batch of episodes on the prequel is done — and of course, this brings us one step closer to eventually getting a chance to see it. A lot of work has been done over the past several months and we’re sure that the finished product is going to be insane in all sorts of different ways.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now as for when we will have a chance to see the finished product here, that could be mostly up to Prime Video. It is worth noting here that with The Boys coming up next month, the streaming service can afford to be patient. Also, post-production and visual effects is going to take some time, and that is without even considering that this may be the only remaining product left in the show’s universe at that time. There has not been a Gen V season 3 revealed as of this writing, and that is without mentioning the still-ambiguous state of The Boys: Mexico.

At this point, the only thing that we can hope for is that we get a chance to learn something more about the future of Vought Rising between now and the end of the year. Is that too much to hope for at this particular point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys now, including the latest trailer for season 5

What do you most want to see on Vought Rising when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







