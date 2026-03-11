The Vampire Lestat premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Vampire Lestat, including a premiere date, between now and the end of March? Of course, this is one of those situations where it would be great to get information sooner rather than later!

After all, consider what we know already about the series, otherwise known as Interview with the Vampire season 3 — production on it has been done for a good while now, and we certainly think that the post-production process is getting closer to being done. It obviously takes a little bit longer to do with a show like this thanks to its visual effects, but still, all buzz out there has suggested that we will have a chance to see it arrive on AMC this summer.

Now that we’ve said that, it does feel like high time now to raise the following: Are we actually about to get some big announcement this month? It does feel possible, especially since it is one of the bigger series that the network has at this point. They are going to want to create some pretty significant campaign around it, no?

If we don’t hear anything more about The Vampire Lestat this month, then let’s just express our hope that news arrives at some point in April. After all, the sooner that we have an exact return date, the more that we can begin hyping up in earnest when we are going to see trailers and the like. It feels already like this part of the story will be a total blast, not that this should come as a shock since rockstar Lestat is currently poised to be a big part of what’s to come.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

