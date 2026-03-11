Euphoria season 3: Show creator on ambition, freedom in stories

After years and years of waiting, Euphoria season 3 is finally set to arrive on HBO next month — are you ready to dive into this world once more?

Obviously, there are a number of things that are different about this upcoming season, with the primary part of it being that we are moving into a new setting years after the events of season 2. This allows the characters to mature, but also for all of us to find them in totally different places than ever before.

So was it difficult to move Euphoria into a totally different era? Not as hard as you would think, at least based on what creator Sam Levinson had to say to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview also touching on his Balenciaga collaboration:

To be honest, I think this season went smoother than any other season. Now that we’re out of high school, the scope of the universe could be as big as I always dreamt it to be. And so, yeah, I felt a real sense of freedom, I think, in writing it. And I also think the show’s matured in a very interesting way that I’m excited for people to see. And I’m not saying “matured” in the boring way. It’s still very exciting.

We ultimately hope that this means that we’re going to have a chance to see the show really try to push the envelope in ways that aren’t just reflective of what we would expect. Obviously, we know that there have been themes around drug use and sexuality across the first two seasons, but will the show dive into totally new territory? For now, almost anything feels possible.

