Shrinking season 3 episode 7: Is Maya dead?

One of the things that we have come to expect about Shrinking is that at some point in almost any episode, you can get hit right in the heart.

We knew coming into season 3 episode 7 that this would be possible, mostly due to the fact that a huge chunk of it was all about celebrating Tia’s birthday. The performance of “A Thousand Years” was designed to be emotional, but the devastating news ended up being tied to Gaby as opposed to anyone else. She received a phone call from Donna, who told her that they “lost” Maya. We do not think you have to read too much between the lines here: She died, and now Jessica Williams’ character has to reel from that.

There were some breadcrumbs that this moment would tragically be coming, starting when Gaby was unable to visit with Maya last week due to being at the hospital with Derek and his family. At the start of episode 7, she did not end up having an appointment with Maya. She was passionate about the work and even told Paul that she was looking to take on people with more intensive needs, only for this to happen. Is she going to question herself and her methods now? All of this is something that we are left to wonder moving forward.

In general, the path forward on Shrinking for her is going to be difficult, and this is where her larger family comes into play. That could mean her relatives, but also people like Jimmy, Liz, and Paul. She has been there for them, and this is one of those instances where the tables due have to turn to a certain degree.

What do you think about the events of Shrinking season 3 episode 7 overall?

Did the ending shock and/or devastate you? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

