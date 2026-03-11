Matlock season 2 finale spoilers: Gina Rodriguez to appear

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited heading into the Matlock season 2 finale this spring, here it is: Gina Rodriguez!

According to a report from TV Insider, the actress is reuniting with her Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman for a story at the end of this spring — details about her role are being kept under wraps for now, but the hope is that she will be able to reprise the part at some point in season 3. We do tend to think that she will bring a lot of energy and humor to the show, but we’d be certainly down for a dramatic twist and turn, as well.

In a statement, here is some of what Snyder Urman had to say about Rodriguez coming on board:

“My heart is exploding with happiness that Gina will be joining the show for the Season 2 finale … She is pure magic, and our collaboration on Jane was a highlight of my life. Having her on Matlock is a dream come true.”

If we had it our way, our personal dream would be to see Rodriguez in the closing minutes of the season, with that then setting the table for some other stories that could carry through season 3. When you have a performer of this caliber, the hope is obviously that they will stick around for a while; also, we tend to think that given her history with Snyder Urman, the two probably waited for a little while in order for the right role to come around before coming on board. This is something that you want to make sure that you nail, and that you get people excited almost right away.

