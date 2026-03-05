Matlock season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Who gets arrested?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Matlock season 2 episode 11 over on CBS next week, are there changes ahead for even more of the characters? This show has never shied away from taking risks, and we have seen that play out over the course of the past few episodes as it is.

So as we move into “Tail Lights” on March 12, is another surprise going to await us? It feels that way, as an arrest may be coming! However, it is one that may not play out in a way in which you’d expect.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Matlock season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Tail Lights” – The team works tirelessly to prove a landlord’s culpability after a building collapse leaves multiple people dead and injured. The case takes a shocking turn after someone close to the team is arrested for misconduct involving the jury, on MATLOCK, Thursday, March 12 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We certainly think that the long-tail story involving Matty, Olympia, and Julian may still play out in part within this episode; yet, at the same time we’ve watched this show for long enough to know that the writers see no reason to hurry anything more along here. They can be content with being patient, especially when you remember that they already have a season 3! That takes some of the pressure off creatively but at the same time, we recognize there are big things coming far before ten. The best thing you can do is ultimately be prepared across all fronts…

What are you the most eager to see now heading into Matlock season 2 episode 11 when it arrives?

