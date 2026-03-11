Reacher season 4 premiere date: When it 2026 will it arrive?

As we look more towards the future of Reacher at this point on Prime Video, we have new reasons to be hopeful.

So where do we begin here? Well, let’s just start with the fact that Alan Ritchson himself noted during his War Machine promotional tour that the season is coming this year. That is nice to know but also, it makes sense given that filming concluded back in 2025. While post-production takes some time, nobody has to implement a Stranger Things level of CGI into any of these episodes. The only concern we had was that Prime was going to stretch out the release so that they could air the Neagley spin-off first and throw a huge gap in between.

As for what time in 2026 we will see Reacher back, we do still think we are going to be waiting for a little while. Just based on the release calendar on other shows (and the fact that the Neagley series will probably air first), we are thinking that the October – December frame makes the most sense. The worst-case scenario here is that season 4 gets a similar treatment to Fallout season 2, where it starts in mid-December and then airs over the holidays through much of the winter. That is a window that the Amazon-owned streaming service does seem to like, and Ritchson never said that the show would air in its entirety this year.

As the statement above alludes, it is our personal belief that we are going to get a weekly release for the next season — and if not that, a situation where we get two or three episodes the first week and then one a week after that.

