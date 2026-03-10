Reacher season 4 premiere date: A new Alan Ritchson tease!

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has offered up a new tease about the upcoming season 4, and it should absolutely give many out there reasons to be excited. After all, are we getting closer to learning when the Prime Video hit is coming out in rapid fashion? It sure feels that way!

We will go ahead and note here that for a little while, we have been worried that the next chapter of the series may not come out until early 2027, even though production wrapped late last year. After all, there are a lot of streaming shows that have two-year gaps between seasons, and the corporate powers-that-be may not have had any real reason to rush things along.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s just go ahead and share some of the good news. Speaking to Collider while in the process of promoting War Machine, Ritchson had the following to say:

“Well, we finished shooting Season 4 of Reacher. It’s by far the best season we’ve had yet, so it’s coming. It’ll be out this year.”

While we certainly recognize that it is very-much possible that Prime Video changes their plan, we personally tend to think that Ritchson would not say this unless he was pretty confident. Now, 2026 is obviously still a long period of time, and we do think that mid-to-late fall is more likely of a window than this summer; nonetheless, we are just happy to know that we’ll be seeing the hit show back at some point before the year is done. The story is based this time around on Gone Tomorrow by Lee Child, and we are prepared for everything from relentless action to a little bit of humor.

