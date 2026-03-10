Hijack season 3 renewal: How long will Apple TV wait on decision?

As many of you out there may be very-much aware at this point, we are in the midst of the first week without Hijack season 2 on Apple TV. The finale concluded in a way where Sam Nelson managed to get out of the train alive … and not in handcuffs? We do still have a number of questions on that.

With that being said, we do also think that this is the perfect time to raise the following: Did the producers give us that ending as a means of hope for a season 3? If Sam is arrested, it may be harder to tell a story featuring him. Or, they can simply go back and have him imprisoned at the start of next season if that retroactively makes sense. What we do at least feel at this point is that the producers are betting here on optionality, and trying to create as many different scenarios for themselves as possible.

Based on some of the post-finale interviews we saw last week, it does at least seem like the Hijack team would like to do another season. Whether or not that happens, of course, is still a topic up for debate. Apple TV is not a streaming service that has to rush to make a decision, and they often do not with many of their other hits. Do not be shocked if this is a process that takes a few months to sort out.

What we can at least say for now is that the numbers for season 2 were reasonably solid, as it routinely found itself close to the top of their streaming charts. What does make it tricky is that there is no quantitative estimate of how many viewers that means, or if that is enough to justify the show’s budget. That is likely what they will be looking at, alongside any potential story pitches for another chapter.

In summation, let us just say this: If you love Hijack and want to see more of it, be sure to tell some of your friends to check it out.

