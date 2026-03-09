Hijack season 3 premiere date hopes, if renewed

We are just a few days removed at this point from the Hijack season 2 finale and at this point, we do need to acknowledge that the future remains unclear. Yet, at the same time, do we want to see more of the series at some point? Without question.

While it is clear coming out of season 2 that the story of Sam Nelson and the train is over, there are still at least a couple of loose ends. For starters, is Sam actually going to be arrested? One of the crazier things about the finale was that Idris Elba’s character was not put in handcuffs — while his hijacking of the train came under a very particular sort of duress, he did still do it. Also, there were people who died as a result. The other loose ends at this point is the presence of Stuart, who is still alive … albeit in prison.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more TV reactions and reviews!

Let us assume now that a Hijack season 3 renewal does happen — when is the earliest we could see it? This is where the bad news comes into play, as we will probably not see it back until at least late 2027, if not the first half of 2028. Remember that you would have to come up with a totally different story, plus then also find a ton of new actors at the same exact time. Even when the show is ready to go, Apple still has to put it on their schedule and they took a long time doing this for season 2.

The biggest reason for hope

Beyond the simple fact that season 2 performed rather well, you do have to consider the fact that the producers have spoken on multiple occasions about the possibility of another season. It feels like the big challenge was going from a one-season story to extending it. From here on out, that process could be easier and that’s worth celebrating.

Related – Be sure to see more about a possible Hijack season 3

What do you most want to see moving into Hijack season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are so many more updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







