Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date: Worst-case scenario

As many out there may be aware, we are in a spot right now where we are awaiting a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date announcement. How can we not be? We have been waiting for a good while already to see the show come back, especially since we know that 1) filming is done and 2) it was around this time last year we got official word on the future.

So is there a worst-case scenario as to when we are going to see the Joe Mantegna – Paget Brewster series back? Let’s just say that if nothing else, this is something well-worth talking through a little bit further at this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Over the past month our two, our safest prediction has been that we would see Criminal Minds: Evolution return to Paramount+ moving into May or June, mostly because that is a window that makes a good bit of sense for it. After all, this is a time when there is typically a need for programming, especially with major broadcast shows coming to a close for the summer. If season 19 doesn’t air in that span, we then shift over to the worst-case scenario, meaning that we have to wait until either July or August to see it back.

At this point, it is really hard to see any logic in the powers-that-be making us wait longer than that. What would the point of this even be? After all, the real objective for a show like this should be regularity, and having viewers excited to dive into the world again in a relatively brief amount of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution right now, including what the future holds

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







