Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date: New info?

Do we have a little more evidence now of a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date courtesy of Paramount+?

Well, we have thought for a little while now that we could be seeing the BAU back at some point this year, and there are plenty of good reasons why. Filming for the upcoming episodes is already done, and we know that this is not one of those shows that has an incredibly long post-production cycle. Things can be turned around sooner rather than later.

Now, here is where things get a little bit interesting. Paramount+ today revealed a new sizzle reel for upcoming shows (watch here), and in it you get confirmation that the Criminal Minds follow-up will be coming this year. However, there are some shows that are labeled as “streaming soon” … but this was not one of them. This at least makes us think that we will not be seeing the show back until we get to the spring or summer.

Will this be the final season?

That is still something we are waiting to get an answer to at this point. There is a chance that it happens but at the same time, we really want to see the show back for a season 20. That is such a big milestone and celebration and at this point, we really do want to see the show hit it. It is a nice round number, though of course we would love to see the series last beyond that. In the end, the ideal situation here is that the series manages to last as long as the cast and crew want it.

What do you want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

