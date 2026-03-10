Doc season 2 episode 18 return date: ‘Orientation’

Following what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get a Doc season 2 episode 18 return date — or a few more details on what is ahead?

First and foremost, we do have to come in here and get the unfortunate news out of the way — namely that the medical drama is off the air next week. The good news, however, is that this is a fairly-short break and there will be more featuring Amy and company on March 24. Our hope here is that this will kick off a home stretch of stories that bring us into the finale, which is where some of the really shocking stuff could transpire.

To get a few more details on what is to come, go ahead and see the full Doc season 2 episode 18 synopsis:

When Amy and Michael take Katie on a road trip to her college orientation, they pass a familiar campsite and decide to stop and hike the trail. The journey quickly becomes harrowing when they discover an injured man whose life hangs in the balance. Stranded in the middle of nowhere, with no cell service, it’s up to the three of them to somehow save him in the all-new “Orientation” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Mar 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-218) (TV-14 D,V)

In general, what we like about this episode is that we are getting outside the hospital and into a totally different environment. Also, you get to see medicine in more of a rugged form. Whether you are the writers are some of the actors, we imagine that there is something fun that comes with creating this sort of a challenge — and we certainly welcome even more of it long-term.

