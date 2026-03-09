Shrinking season 3 episode 7 sneak peek: Brett Goldstein returns

As we get prepared to see Shrinking season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV, let’s just say that there is one more thing to appreciate: Getting to see Brett Goldstein back on the series as Louis!

After all, we honestly felt like we had seen the last of the Ted Lasso alum on the series, even though he serves as a co-creator behind the scenes. It felt like he finally had the push needed to get his life back after being responsible for Tia’s death. He has worked to make amends and last we saw, his goal was to get back into a career in graphic design.

Based on what we are seeing now, he does appear to be doing better! If you head over to Broadway World, you can see a sneak preview where Louis is actually at Tia’s grave alongside Jimmy, Alice, and Brian. He is wearing a suit, which is in stark contrast to everyone else there and probably by design — he does want to most likely pay his proper respects. From there, things veer in a surprising direction due to a game of Chubby Bunny, one that does end in a particularly dark way thanks to Brian’s sense of humor.

One other small detail that is interesting to us here? Well, we tend to think it’s the fact that Goldstein is now sporting his famous facial hair. We wonder if this is due to the filming of this episode being close to when he was needed to play Roy Kent. We’re also equally curious to see if anyone comments on it, mostly because it feels like they inevitably would in real life.

