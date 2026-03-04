Shrinking season 3 episode 7: Reflections on Tia’s birthday

Next week on Apple TV you are going to be seeing Shrinking season 3 episode 7 — and you better believe that the story will be emotional. This is a comedy sure, but they deal with hard subjects more often than most. After all, we are still on the heels of a story where Derek could have easily died — lucky, that did not happen and he does have a chance to recover.

So will that change how Derek lives moving forward? It feels that way, but it will also bring more of his family into the equation — including his mother! Just from what we are seeing and hearing so far, there is almost sure to be some chaos that goes along with that.

To get a few more details on what is ahead now, be sure to check out the Shrinking season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Alice and Jimmy celebrate Tia’s birthday. Liz’s mother-in-law visits. Paul ponders his legacy.

So why would Paul at this point be so concerned over legacy? Well, we personally tend to think that a lot here is tied to what he already gave up to make his career happen. He pushed many relationships, including one with his own daughter for a time. He wants to think that there is still meaning to his choices, and that could be a focal point to how he is thinking and feeling in this moment.

As we close this article off, though, we do have to talk about the Tia plotline. Are Alice and Jimmy going to be able to remember her in a form that is positive but reflective? That has to be the hope, as you can argue that this is a real litmus test of how far they have come since the beginning of the show — and we probably do not need to rehash some of the beginnings there.

