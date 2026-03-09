The Boys season 5: See the full Prime Video schedule

Now that we’ve had a chance to see the full (and rather excellent) trailer for The Boys season 5 over at Prime Video, why not talk schedule? It does pain us that there are only eight more episodes left this season, but we are certainly hoping that there will be huge swings and plenty of carnage.

After all, just go ahead and remember here that the producers can kill anyone they want off now — there is no longer any reason for them to hold back!

One thing that we’ve long been annoyed at with The Boys’ scheduling is the massive desire for the Amazon-owned streaming service to give you three episodes from the get-go. In doing that, they often cause the show to last for a little over a month. Well, this time around things are a little bit better. Just the first two episodes of season 5 are going to stream at the same time on April 8. Following that, the plan is for there to be just one weekly episode until the series finale arrives on May 20. (Just writing out the words “series finale” immediately makes us sad.)

Within the remaining eight episodes, we certainly know that there are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up. First and foremost, you’ve got the fact that Homelander is using the government in order to make his reign of terror even more possible; meanwhile, Hughie and several other main characters are currently locked up. It may be up to the likes of Annie, A-Train, and some Gen V characters to help rescue them.

Then, you also have everyone still remaining in the Seven — can they be stopped?

