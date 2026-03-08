The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to hear more about The Terminal List season 2, including a premiere date, before March is done?

Of course, we are well-aware of the fact that there are people out there who are going to want more of the series before too long — and why wouldn’t they? While we know that we’ve had the Dark Wolf prequel in between, it has been a really long time since season 1 of the Chris Pratt series aired on Prime Video. Also, filming has been done for some time and that is another thing to consider.

So are we going to see The Terminal List back at some point this month? That feels incredibly unlikely, mostly because the show is likely in post-production still and the earliest we imagine it back is either in the late spring or the summer. We could get a premiere-date announcement before too long but even still, we think that the Amazon-owned streaming service has some other priorities right now. First and foremost, you’ve got the upcoming final season of The Boys. Meanwhile, there is another action series waiting in the wings right now in Neagley, the much-anticipated spin-off to Reacher.

Ultimately, the biggest silver lining we can share here is that Prime will likely do whatever it can to make the second Terminal List season a success. The first generated a lot of viewership and in general, this story fits firmly into the wheelhouse of a lot of what the streaming service wants these days. More than likely, they are going to do whatever they can in order to make this into some sort of event.

