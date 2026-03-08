A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 premiere date: Is January possible?

Today marks the second straight week without an episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO — and of course, we’re sad about it. How can we not be, given that the first season was every bit an overwhelming success? There is so much awesome and shockingly emotional stuff we had throughout the story, and it concluded in a spot where Dunk and Egg are off to their next adventure.

Of course, we’re also aware now that Maekar has no knowledge of what Egg did to join up with Ser Duncan, but there is no confirmation that he is going to find him anytime soon.

Now, one of the things that HBO has done as of late (at least with their HBO Max streaming service) is try their best to have shorter turnarounds between seasons. The Pitt season 1 came out in January 2025, and we got the launch of season 2 the same month this year. Could the Game of Thrones prequel do the same thing?

Given that we are only in March right now, it is far too early to say that anything here is a sure thing. However, we at least can sit back and say that it is theoretically possible. So much is going to depend on what the network actually wants, since it feels like producers are doing whatever they can to conceivably have it happen. Seven Kingdoms is already deep into production on the next chapter and after the fact, there should be plenty of time for everything to be edited together. The other hope here is that this could reduce time for a possible season 3 to start filming. (Doesn’t it feel likely we are going to get that?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

