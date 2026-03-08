Is Industry new tonight on HBO, March 8, 2026?

Is Industry new tonight on HBO? It may go without saying in a lot of ways, but we would love to dive further into this complicated world and soon. How can we not, based at least on the way that last week’s episode concluded?

Rest assured, there is going to be an opportunity to get answers on Harper, Yasmin, and a lot of other key characters’ futures. However, it is not going to be happening tonight. The reality here is that last week was the finale and moving forward now, we are going to be stuck waiting a super-long time until the series returns. It has been renewed for a fifth and final season, but there are no production dates right now — and with that, no exact premiere window.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

From where we stand, we think it would be nice to see Industry in either summer or fall 2027, but a lot is still up in the air. Harper will actually be entering the season in one of the better spots she’s been in since the start of the series. She has more recognition around her name and achievements; Yasmin, however, is perhaps more self-destructive than ever before. This is a woman who is now working in a particularly heinous way, and in a story that seems inspired in some way by real-life events. It does feel already like this story is navigating to a place where there may not be a happy ending for most of these characters — but why would we ever think that, given the story’s overall tone?

In the end, the biggest thing that we can really say is that we have a lot of faith in the creative team to surprise us. They have, after all, taken more risks with this story than almost any other out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions now on Industry and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on Industry season 5 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates very much on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







