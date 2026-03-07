Industry season 5 premiere date: The best-case scenario

A little more than a week has passed since the events of the Industry season 4 finale — but of course, the eagerness for season 5 remains! How can it not? We tend to think that the next chapter is going to be bringing us all sorts of great stuff from top to bottom, and it really begins with seeing how exactly Yasmin and Harper interact with each other again.

(Of course, we also think it is going to be really hard for the show to walk anything back for Yasmin at this point.)

One of the things that we do feel rather good about right now when it comes to Industry is just knowing that the next chapter of the series is certainly going to have its fair share of twists and turns, but also that the wait does not have to necessarily be insanely long. From where we sit, the best-case scenario is that we get the final season in the summer or fall of next year. This certainly does not require the same sort of wait between seasons that we are getting for other shows on the HBO schedule, whether it be House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, or IT: Welcome to Derry. This one can be turned around quickly, at least depending on when production starts.

As to the other major question we’ve got right now, it really comes down to whether we are going to see more of Kit Harington as Henry Muck. The series has written off a lot of other cast members as of late, so can they really handling losing another? Then again, at the same time there may not be any more for Muck to do, at least based on the way that the most-recent episode of the show wrapped up.

