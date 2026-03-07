Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: A March 2026 update

As so many of you may know at this point, production on Yellowjackets season 4 is officially underway — so what can we say about the future?

Of course, we know that the dream scenario here is that we get the drama back sooner rather than later and in that sense, anything is possible. We would love the series return before the end of the year! However, we still preach patience with a show like this, mostly because it takes time to film and even after that, a good while to go through post-production. This is the final season and through that, there is not a single aspect of all of this that should be rushed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

So what does this mean for the month of March? In all honesty, it is pretty simple: We are probably going to be stuck waiting for a lot more when it comes to news. We would be shocked if a premiere-date reveal comes before the end of the summer, especially since late 2026 / early 2027 seems like the most likely window here. As of late, most suggestions are that Dexter: Resurrection is returning this summer, and we tend to think that Yellowjackets could be back at some point after that.

One thing that we are circling at present…

Is the final season really going to be it for the show? Is there a chance at some sort of eventual spin-off? We know that executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson did recently sign a new deal with Paramount, so they could be in the fold to produce something more — though then again, much of that may depend on if there is a worthy idea that comes to light. It is one of those things that is hard to see or figure out in advance here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Yellowjackets right now, including more on what is to come

What are you most eager to see moving into Yellowjackets season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







