Severance season 3 premiere date: A March 2026 update

We are now almost a week into March, and it has been well over a year now since the premiere of Severance season 2 on Apple TV. Because of all this, it does now feel fair to ask the following — what is happening when it comes to season 3?

Of course, it goes without saying to sit here and say that we would love more news on the show’s future sooner rather than later, especially since the mysteries of Lumon are more addictive than almost any other on TV. There are so many unresolved threads from the most-recent finale as well, whether it be Mark’s future outside the company, Gemma’s next move, and of course whether we will ever see Irving again.

Unfortunately, not much of this translates to us having any hope that we are going to see the series back in the relatively near future, largely due to the fact that production on season 3 has yet to even start! This is one of those programs that is rather notorious for taking forever, largely due to the intensive process that goes into making it. The mythology is complex and if you were to rush it, the risk there is that something ends up being botched. How many risks do you really want to take with a series of this nature? The answer is probably not many, other than the ones that come from nature, slow-building storytelling.

Later this year, we do at least think there will be more news to share when it comes to either production or casting for season 3. Other than that, though, we will be lucky to know when new episodes are even going to premiere in March 2027. Our hope is that at some point next summer the show will be back; if that happens, it will still be better than the wait we had to endure between the first and second seasons.

What are you most hoping to see heading into Severance season 3, no matter when we get it?

