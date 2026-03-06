Fire Country season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Brett Richards returns

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 4 episode 12 arrive. So what is the top story here going to be?

Well, if you are a fan of Shawn Hatosy, it may easily be the return of the Animal Kingdom alum to the series. He somehow managed to balance doing both this show and season 2 of The Pitt over the past few months, and his role here of Brett Richards is an interesting one. Given his place in the universe plus the death of Vince, it may be easy to feel a certain way towards him. However, the goal with a show like this is always to give characters more and more depth over time, and we do not think that is changing here.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Fire Country season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Life of a Firefighter” – As station 42 battles through a relentless shift, the unexpected return of Battalion Chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) throws the crew off balance and forces Manny to confront his growing self-doubt, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, it is our feeling that we’re going to see a lot of characters have to contend and adjust to Richards being around, and the hope here is obviously that seeing someone like him will cause them to ask more questions of himself. Basically, we’re talking about character development — a pretty critical thing for a show like this!

Related – Fire Country gets a new showrunner for season 5

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Fire Country season 4 episode 12?

