Fire Country season 5 finds new showrunner in Magnum PI alum

As many of you out there may be aware, Fire Country season 5 is going to be coming to CBS for the 2026-27 season. However, there is a major change behind the scenes with showrunner Tia Napolitano stepping down.

So who is set to replace her? Well, as it turns out, someone who is very-much familiar with programs airing on the aforementioned network on Friday nights.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, former Magnum PI boss Eric Guggenheim is going to be taking over the reigns of Fire Country starting next season, and we know from that show that he excels at building up characters and slowly introducing new wrinkles over time. Prior to that he also worked on another CBS show in Hawaii Five-0, so he does have a lot of experience in long-running shows of this nature.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we do not think that showrunner changes are really meant to bring about any sweeping alterations to a series’ story — instead, the goal is to really continue on the same positive course that you’ve been for a lot of the series so far. They may have their own ideas that they want to implement, but do not expect the Max Thieriot drama to suddenly undergo some sort of dramatic tonal shift. The goal here is to likely just give you a lot more of what you love.

Speaking of what you love now, remember that there are still multiple Fire Country episodes coming in the weeks and months ahead — and rest assured, we are more than a little eager to break every one of those down.

