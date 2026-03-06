Boston Blue season 1 episode 12 spoilers: ‘St. Patrick’s Day’

If you were hoping to see Boston Blue season 1 episode 12 arrive next week on CBS, you are in luck! There is an exciting installment on the way, especially when you consider the theme here: St. Patrick’s Day.

Ultimately, we know that this is a holiday that is incredibly important across many big cities, but we especially imagine that is the case in a place like Boston, given the heavy Irish-American population there. It also can be a really tricky holiday for any first responders — after all, there can be a lot of reckless people out there! Also, it could be a calculated time for a lot of major criminals to strike. These are at least a couple of things to keep in mind as we prepare for what is to come.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the Boston Blue season 1 episode 12 synopsis below right now:

“St. Patrick’s Day” – Danny, Sarah and Lena race to stop a looming threat on St. Patrick’s Day. Meanwhile, homesickness sparks a family gathering, and Lena’s personal life takes a hopeful turn, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what more is coming up after the fact here, all we can say is that there are a number of episodes still to come this season. However, you should also remember that the NCAA Tournament is sure to take up at least some real estate on the schedule and you better be prepared for that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

