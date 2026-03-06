Call the Midwife season 15 episode 8 (finale): Any cliffhanger?

As many of you out there may know at this point, the Call the Midwife season 15 finale is coming this weekend over to BBC One. So what all can we say about it? How many loose ends are going to be tied up?

Well, if you have seen some of the stories that are out there over the past few weeks, you may be aware already of the fact that episode 8 is far from your standard finale of the period drama. It is going to tie up a lot of stories around Nonnatus House, and there is a chance that the place may even cease to exist in its current form. We also have to remember that there is a chance that we are about to see Sister Monica Joan pass away, meaning that this could be a more emotional story than what we typically see in this spot. (Of course, we should still note that Call the Midwife has killed off characters in finales before.)

So is there a chance that amidst all of this, there will be some sort of cliffhanger that sets the table for the long-term future? Technically, you can really not rule anything out. However, at the same time we do not think that there will be anything too dramatic that gets unresolved, since you would be forced to wait until a feature film arrives in order to see it. There is no real timetable for that right now, and that could lead to a lot of frustration.

Rather than expect a huge cliffhanger for the finale, what we would state for now is that the episode will simply just suggest what the future could look like for some characters in a post-Nonnatus world, one where they still are in Poplar and finding other ways to do the work. That would be enough to leave viewers satisfied, but also eager to eventually check out the movie.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

