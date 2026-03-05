Call the Midwife season 15 episode 8 (finale): A sense of closure?

This weekend on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see the Call the Midwife season 15 finale — are you ready for all that implies?

For many years now, we have had the luxury of knowing entering every episode 8 that there will almost certainly be more — however, the situation here is a little more nuanced. While technically this is not the end of the show, at the same time there is no guarantee we will ever see it in its current form again. A prequel is next and then after that, you are going to get a feature film and then also a season 16. Who knows just what form that is going to take?

Ultimately, the cast are certainly doing their best to prepare for some of this change. Speaking to the Radio Times, here is at least some of what Laura Main (who plays Shelagh) had to say on that particular subject:

“Apart from that first year, we’ve always known at the end of filming that we’d see each other again … Even that first year, we found out after the second episode that the show would be coming back. We’ve had rare and lovely stability for 15 years. We’ve never had to be upset at the end before.”

The more that we see and hear about the finale, the more it feels like Nonnatus House could be shut down — or, at the very least in its current form. There are rapid changes happening with the NHS and hospital births — just in case you needed a reminder that the future of the series will look and feel rather different, we do think we are getting it in pretty rapid fashion.

