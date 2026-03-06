The Pitt season 2 episode 9: Shawn Hatosy on Abbot, Robby chat

We knew that The Pitt season 2 episode 9 was going to have its fair share of emotional and/or powerful moments from start to finish. It also makes sense that some would be tied to Robby on some level. He keeps trying to move forward with this thinking that this upcoming sabbatical will make some of his problems go away … but will it really?

Well, the thing here is that most of those even reasonably close to Robby know that he’s not focusing on the right things, and that includes Dr. Abbot. After all, remember that Shawn Hatosy’s character knows better than most the mental-health challenges that come with this job, and he will likely do whatever he can to steer Robby in the right direction.

So is it fair to think that Abbot is a little worried about Robby at this point? Well in a word, yes. Speaking more about all of this now to The Wrap, here is some of what Hatosy (who directed this past episode) had to say:

… I think Abbott understands more than anybody Robby’s point of view, especially coming off of Season 1. As they come to the end of that, Abbott is trying to articulate how important it is for Robby to try to get some help. Season 2 becomes about the consequences of him not doing that, and I think Abbott realizes that’s what’s going on.

I do think Abbott believes Robby needs some time away. But his decision to do what he’s doing is not necessarily making Abbott, as his close friend and colleague, feel too comfortable.

Ultimately, we do think that Robby is going to have to come to terms with this eventually — it is really just a matter of when and how that happens. Given that this is a drama, it makes sense for it to transpire before the season is done…

