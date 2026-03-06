The Pitt season 2 episode 10 preview: The waterpark crisis

We are going to have a chance to see The Pitt season 2 episode 10 arrive on HBO Max next week and at this point, we know things are going to be rough. At this point, the question is just how rough we are really talking about.

Back in season 1, we know that the central issue came via Pitt-fest and the violence that transpired here. Moving into this season we saw one issue in the shutdown of all IT systems … and now we are adding a waterpark catastrophe to the list. The doctors are already scrambling on a holiday dealing with patients from a number of different hospitals, and now you are adding this to the list.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: This could be the crisis that ends up breaking people down. There have certainly been people on the edge already. Santos is concerned about her charts, Langdon is trying to get readjusted, and then Javadi just made a pretty critical mistake that is causing a patient to have a far more intensive surgery than they would have otherwise.

Then, you have the situation for Dr. Robby, a guy who thought that he was going to be able to have an easy-enough final day before going off on his sabbatical. That is completely off the table here and this point, we are almost left to wonder if this is going to be something that even happens at all. (Add to this all the foreshadowing about Robby and motorcycle incidents — there does have to be that fear that something could be happening to him almost as soon as he leaves.)

Related – Be sure to get some other news now when it comes to The Pitt season 3

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 10 when it arrives?

Who are you most worried about? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







