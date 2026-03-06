The Pitt season 2 episode 9: The big Whitaker milestone!

Amidst all the chaos over the course of The Pitt season 2 episode 9, there is a chance to at least celebrate one little victory. After all, Whitaker has his new doctor badge!

There is something to be said about his journey over the past season-plus. After all, he began as a relatively green student doctor from a rather rural area who did not know how to handle everything that has come his way. Yet, we have seen significant evolution from him in a rather short period of time, including to where it now feels like he is an actual reflection of Robby in some ways. It makes sense that Noah Wyle’s character presented him with the new badge, but then also some advice about Amy and blurring the lines between his patients and his day-to-day life.

While we do think this was a special moment for Whittaker within this episode, there is a rather interesting subtext buried underneath all of this. After all, remember that Robby has shown him so much patience and support and yet, he has not given Langdon even 5% of that. It shows what he is capable of as a mentor, but also how harshly he punishes someone who he has a negative history with. While we do think Robby looks at Langdon with a sense of failure, can he not move past it? Will anyone call him out on it?

If there is one simple reason why Robby may not confront all of these demons anytime soon, it is simply this: The other stuff currently on his plate. After all, remember that the IT crisis has not been resolved, and the episode ended with news of a waterpark disaster that is sure to send more patients pouring into the ER.

