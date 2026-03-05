Bridgerton season 5 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Now that we’ve had a good week to process the end of Bridgerton season 4, what better time is there to discuss season 5? We know that it is coming and by virtue of that, we are really just left in a spot to sit around and wonder when.

So far, we do have to say that the information out there on the future has been more positive than we ever anticipated in advance. It is very-much nice to know that there are plans to reduce the time between seasons, and that the latest chapter will be in production before too long. While we may not know as of yet if Francesca or Eloise will be the next lead, it does at least feel like there are some elements in place that would allow either one of them to make sense.

In the midst of a lot of this excitement, however, we also do have to face a little bit of reality — namely, we are talking here about the fact that we will be lucky to learn much of anything about a premiere date for season 5 through the remainder of this month, let alone the year. Even with a faster turnaround it is hard to imagine seeing the next chapter until late spring or summer of next year and in the interim, all we can do is really wait and anticipate some great teases.

Ultimately, what excites us about the next couple of Bridgerton chapters is the opportunity to see different sorts of romance than what we have seen so far. Sure, the love-story components are still there, but with Francesca in particular you are adding to this grief, a sense of loss, but also a determination as to what the future could look like. The more complicated things are, the better the show.

What do you most want to see when we get around to Bridgerton season 5?

Is there anything in particular you are hoping to see? Go ahead and take a look below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates very much on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

