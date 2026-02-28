Bridgerton season 5 premiere date: EP on a faster turnaround

As many of you have already known at this point, Bridgerton season 5 is coming to Netflix — and a season 6 to go along with it! We are glad to have some sort of advance knowledge of that, but then we have some other good news to share here, as well: It could arrive sooner than anyone would expect.

After all, go ahead and consider the following: Typically, we are stuck waiting between 18-24 months to see more chapters of the period drama. A lot of that is due to filming timelines, yet alone how long it takes for most-production; but could things be changing sooner rather than later?

Well, speaking per TVLine, showrunner Jess Brownell had the following to say about the state of season 5 and when filming will start:

“We are very close to going into production … It’s really a funny thing to be preparing for production before we’ve even finished airing Season 4, but it’s a testament to the fact that we’re trying to get our trains to run a little bit more quickly — or our carriages, I should say.”

Because of all of this, our general feeling is that we could be seeing Bridgerton back at some point next summer — at least if Netflix wants that. After all, one of the important things to remember here is the streaming service has final say on when the show comes back. By virtue of that, it could be the fall of 2027 or even later … but we do think it makes a certain measure of sense to bring the series back as soon as the episodes are ready.

Now, let’s just hope that there is a chance we will learn about the next lead sooner rather than later. Will be Francesca or Eloise?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

