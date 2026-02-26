Bridgerton season 4 finale: Is Francesca set to be season 5 lead?

Following the end of the Bridgerton season 4 finale on Netflix, we recognize what a major question could be: Who will be the star of season 5?

Well, even before this season started, the producers behind the scenes had made it rather clear that either Francesca or Eloise would be in the lead role — and here is your reminder that they have gone out of order of the books before rendering almost anything possible. The show does have a measure of flexibility, and that may be something that informs some of their creative decisions.

With that being said, it is hard to envision a world moving forward where Francesca is not the season 5 lead given what happened close to the end with John Stirling’s passing. This is the event that could ultimately set the stage for her eventual romance with Michaela, a character who has also been established already. Can you realistically argue that there is a chance here that the show shifts over to Eloise? Sure, but at the same we do tend to think that there’s been so much preamble at this point to a Michaela romance and it makes a lot of sense to really pursue it at this point.

As for the rest of the season, of course we anticipated the wedding between Sophie and Benedict. How can we not expect that, given the way in which the show works? We do recognize that there is a measure of predictability that comes with this series but at the same time, we really don’t mind. This is a series about genuine love stories that play out over the course of a single season, and there is no reason to ever expect that to change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

