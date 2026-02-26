Bridgerton season 5 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Following what you see on Netflix this week, we tend to think it makes all sorts of sense to want more news on Bridgerton season 5 — including just when it could premiere!

So, where do we start? Well, it is worth noting here that the series has already been renewed for both a season 5 and season 6, meaning that you do not have to worry that much about the long-term future. There is a lot more of the source material to adapt and so many more love stories to showcase!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of that, this is where we do have to disperse the rather unfortunate news that we are going to be waiting a long time in order to see the next chapter arrive. If you have been with the series from the start, you know to expect a wait between 18-24 months from one season to the next. While you could argue that a series without CGI dragons or superheroes should have a faster turnaround, the costumes and enormous ballroom scenes with Bridgerton are not easy to put together. Also, add to this the fact that the episodes are released in a way where a number of them have to be ready to go all at once.

From where we stand, we would consider ourselves lucky to see the fifth season at some point close to the next of next year, with early 2028 also being a potential player here, as well. One of the most important components to the future will be when production kicks off for the next chapter and beyond that, what Netflix’s actual needs are a streaming service. They can still release more of the show whenever they want so long as the episodes are ready…

Related – See some other early discussions now all about Bridgerton season 5

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 5, let alone season 6?

When do you think we will see the next chapter? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







