Bridgerton season 5: When will we learn more?

As we prepare for the launch of Bridgerton season 4 part 2 in a little more than a week, is this the right time to get more into season 5? We tend to think so!

With that, we also do think it is the perfect time to raise another big question as well — when exactly are some more details all about it going to be dropped? A season 5 has already been greenlit alongside season 6, and that is not something you have to be worried about at all. Instead, you just have to think about the specific order of the stories to come. One of them will revolve around Francesca, whereas the other will put more of the focus on Eloise.

Ironically, one of the best ways to get more information about Bridgerton season 5 will be watching the end of season 4. We are not going to sit here and say that they are going to spell out every single aspect of what is coming up but at the same time, we do anticipate that there are going to be some compelling hints dropped here and there. There were some related to Benedict, after all, at the end of season 3.

As for more explicit hints on the season 5 story, there are two different ways that the series could choose to hand some of those over. There is a chance that we get some in postmortem interviews at the end of season 4 this month — or, if Netflix wants to keep the secret a little bit longer — it could happen once season 5 filming starts. One thing that we will explicitly say is that if Francesca ends up being the star of the next season, we are likely to have more major clues on that sooner rather than later.

What are you the most eager to eventually see when it comes to Bridgerton season 5 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

