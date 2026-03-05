NCIS season 23 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama on major changes

We are one episode into the new run of NCIS season 23 on CBS, and one thing is abundantly clear already: This show is happy to take risks!

After all, remember for a moment here that Bishop tried to convince Torres to go with her on her top-secret job, a suggestion that everything for the latter character could change. Even though that did not happen, it hinted at the possibility of a major shake-up … and there are potentially things that could still happen.

Speaking to TVLine, Wilmer Valderrama indicated that there are some major changes coming — though it remains to be seen if they will be tied to Torres or anyone else. He did indicate, though, that the shake-ups will be a part of the story leading into season 24:

“Once we break the mold, we’re rebuilding it again within the next couple of episodes, and then we create a theme for next season. That’s the thing this show does really well. Towards the last couple of episodes, we start telegraphing what the theme of next season is going to be, and we’re definitely shaking it up … I will tell you this: We lead ‘NCIS’ into a road that I think the fans have been wanting to see for a while, and it’s going to pay off in the finale, but it’s really gonna take off in Season 24. We’ve listened to the fans. We know where they want to go, so we’re going to take them there.”

Could this be a romantic story arc, a new villain, a cast departure, or something else entirely? For now, we tend to think that all of these options have to be on the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

