NCIS season 23 episode 11 promo: Jessica Knight the scapegoat?

After the absolute bonkers storyline that we saw on NCIS season 23 episode 10, it makes sense the producers would move into something a little different. By virtue of that, what can you expect moving forward?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see the promo for the installment “Army of One” next week, one that looks as though it is going to tie more into Jessica Knight’s past as the character also ends up being viewed and/or used as a possible scapegoat. How is she going to deal with that? Beyond just that, is the rest of the team going to be doing something to properly protect her?

As this promo indicates, you are going to be seeing Gary Cole back as Alden Parker, which is appreciated given that the actor was MIA for much of the Bishop story. This should in some ways feel more like a classic story for the show, and not so much one that is going to dramatically change any relationships.

In general, we do wish that CBS would be giving us a little bit more in the way of footage from upcoming episodes, mostly due to the fact that they are really just giving us relentless action and that’s more or less it. This case is going to be incredibly bizarre based on what the team uncovers, but isn’t that a part of the fun in some ways? They do, after all, like to keep so many of us on our toes…

Hopefully, we’ll get a little more insight soon on how the case connects to Knight’s past — she has gone through a lot, but what happened before the REACT team disaster?

What are you the most hyped-up to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 11?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

