NCIS season 23 episode 10: Is Ellie Bishop gone again?

We knew heading into NCIS season 23 episode 10 that we would be seeing a lot of drama with the return of one Ellie Bishop, but things got dark. Also, surprising. Who out there would have predicted that Bishop would have at one point drugged McGee and Torres, while also being secretly married at the same time?

Well, these were some of the revelations leaked over the first fifty minutes of the episode, where it was eventually uncovered that Ellie’s team was not as trustworthy as they first seemed. Yet, Torres still trusted her that was really the foundation for everything else.

As it turns out, one of Bishop’s own teammates in Patricia was the mole working against her, and that meant that Ellie was telling the truth — but also her husband Jonathan was put in peril at the same time. Torres actually took a bullet for the guy! As it turns out, though, that marriage was “strictly business” and a way for the two of them to get across borders a little bit easier. So Bishop is not tied romantically with someone else … but she also is not sticking around here long-term.

Is Ellie gone for good?

Well, we can at least say for the time being that she’s off to help some other teams who are in need. She still does not know who is truly the face of her opposition, though, so there is theoretically a chance that Emily Wickersham comes back again in some capacity.

What was interesting, though, was seeing Bishop ask Torres to go with her — but he told her that his place was currently in DC. They shared a brief kiss, and now she is gone. The hope is still there that they reunite at some point, but this is NCIS. We gotta think they will focus on more cases now in the present.

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 23 episode 10?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

