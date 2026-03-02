NCIS season 23 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Army of One’ details!

Heading into tomorrow night’s big NCIS return to CBS, we have an opportunity here to do something quite exciting: Look ahead!

After all, the network has now shared some new details on season 23 episode 11 titled “Army of One,” which is slated to arrive on Tuesday, March 10. This is an installment that is going to put Jessica Knight in the spotlight, an also in a way that is going to harken back to her past. On paper, this could be a story that honestly feels like an episode of 24 in just how intense it becomes — and also how every second matters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other big TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on this March 10 episode, go ahead and look below:

“Army of One” – When a desperate man barricades himself inside an ammo warehouse, Knight is the only negotiator he’ll talk to, claiming she once saved him before. As explosives tick and trust frays, Knight clashes with the CID officer running the standoff, each convinced theirs is the only way out, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, March 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We recognize that Katrina Law’s character does specialize in some ways in complex negotiations, as this is a big part of how she joined the team in the first place. Yet, we would not consider her experience as a sign that everything is going to work out here. Every single negotiation is different, and one of the things we still need to figure out here is why this man is so desperate in the first place. Is there something that he needs from Knight before he slows down the crisis?

Related – Get some more insight heading into tomorrow’s NCIS episode right now

What do you want to see from Knight before NCIS season 23 comes to a close?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







