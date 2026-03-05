Ballard season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

With us now further into the month of March, is there going to be more news on the horizon soon when it comes to Ballard season 2? Make no mistake that we’d love for that to be the case, whether it be a premiere date or something else.

So where do things actually stand right now? Let’s just say that we’ve got a mixture of good and bad news here. First and foremost, let’s note that work is already being done on the Maggie Q drama! You can view that as a sign that Prime Video would love nothing more than to get the Bosch: Legacy spin-off series out there sooner rather than later.

As for when that is going to happen, this is where the bad news comes into play — we do not have a sense it is going to be taking place at any point in the near future. After all, this is a show that has no real reason to rush production along, and we tend to think this process will take several months — from there, you have editing and a lot more to do. We do not think that Ballard is the sort of show that has an extremely long process and through that, it feels like early fall could be a reasonable estimate for the second season. Yet, at the same time there is also a chance that we are being a little bit overly optimistic here.

Ultimately, we do not expect much news this month other than the occasional update here and there on casting. Would it be great to have more specifics on what is ahead? Sure, but that may not come to pass until the summer.

