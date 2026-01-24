Ballard season 2 spoilers: Meet Renee Ballard’s mom!

For those who are unaware, filming for Ballard season 2 is slated to kick off early next month — so why not share some casting news along the way?

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Rosanna Arquette is set to play a major role in the Prime Video series as Jenny Ballard, the estranged mother to Maggie Q’s character of Renee Ballard. There is potential to really explore the dynamics between these two characters, especially because they are so fundamentally different from anyone we have seen appear on the show so far. She is being described as a “damaged free spirit,” someone who is working in order to fill a void that exists somewhere deep within her.

While we are going to be waiting a while to see the actual episodes play out, in general we do tend to think that the producers will not change anything up too dramatically. We are talking here about a story that is action-heavy at times, but also really emotional given the specific sort of cases that Ballard takes on. Season 2 will likely feature her continuing to do this, while also working to balance out some other things that are going on in her personal life … as difficult as that may be.

In the weeks and months ahead, we do tend to think that there will be a few more details shared. One other thing we are curious about is just how many people from the Bosch universe are going to be appearing over the course of time. This is a world that tends to lend itself to this sort of thing, and we do think there is some great nostalgia that is always going to be tied into it.

