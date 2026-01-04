Ballard season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Ballard season 2 between now and the end of January? There is absolutely a case to be made for at least a few more announcements before too long.

After all, remember that the first season for the Maggie Q series aired several months ago on Prime Video, and we do not tend to think that this is one of those shows that requires a lot of post-production or visual effects. We’re not talking about The Boys, Lord of the Rings: The Ringers of Power, or one of the other series of that ilk that the streaming service has. We personally believe that we’ll get new episodes of the Michael Connelly adaptation at some point this year.

As for getting more news about the future of Ballard this month, though, let’s just say that we are not altogether optimistic about it. While it was renewed months ago, we are still far too early in the process of season 2 for any sort of big announcements. We’ll need to be patient for a good while here to learn about what the future holds.

In the meantime…

If you did enjoy the first season, be sure to recommend it to others! We have said this before, but we did have a number of concerns after the first season due, at least in part, to how it was released — with all episodes launching at the same time. There was a significant chance that it could get lost in the shuffle and it is for that reason we hope it gets moved to either a weekly or a hybrid release moving forward. That does tend to happen sometimes with Prime Video series, and it would not be all that much of a shock if it turned out to be the case here.

